Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: Class 12 results expected on July 15

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: The result can be announced on July 15, but not today”, Indianexpress.com reported MSBSHE official as saying.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: Students of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) who had appeared for the class 12 exams and were waiting for results will have to wait no more as the board has made it clear that the results will be decalred on July 15. According to reports citing a senior official from the MSBHSE, the class 12 result which was scheduled to be out on July 14 was deferred by a day. However, the declaration of the MSBHSE class 12 results is just around the corner and maybe announced as early as July 15, the report suggested quoting the unnamed MSBSHE official.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Updates

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020

“The board will decide soon when to announce the result, but till now the officials have not been communicated any date for the announcement of plus 2 result. The result can be announced on July 15, but not today”, Indianexpress.com reported MSBSHE official as saying.

As soon as the announcement of the results, students can check their results at the official website of MSBSHE– mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. After submitting their details and completing authentication by providing their roll numbers and roll codes, candidates can check their performance. As per the board’s directive, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent as aggregate including all subjects to pass through the class 12 exam.

As much as 15.05 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam and 17.65 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 MSBSHE exams that were conducted at the time when the coronavirus outbreak was beginning to be prevalent in the country.

Maharashtra state government and MSBSHE could prevail in successfully holding the Class 12 exams but the Geography paper of class 10 suffered cancelation due to the lockdown in the state. The government then decided to compute the marks for Geography based on the average of the marks obtained in the remaining five papers. The MSBSHE is yet to declare the class 10 results and likely to do so by the end of this month.