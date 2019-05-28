Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Announced: Check Class 12 MSBHSE result at mahresult.nic.in

By:
Updated: May 28, 2019 1:39:54 PM

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 announced: Konkan has emerged as the best performing district in Maharashtra Class 12 board exams.

Maharashtra Class 12 board, Maharashtra board result 2019Maharashtra Class 12 Board result 2019 announced

Maharashtra HSC result 2019 announced: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019. Students who appeared for Maharashtra Class 12th board exams can check their results at the official website.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) can be checked online at mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Class 12 board exams were held in February, March.

Over 85 per cent students have passed Maharashtra HSC exam 2019. Girls have outshone boys yet again with pass percentage of 90.25. Over 82 per cent boys have passed Maharashtra HSC exam 2019. While 92.04 per cent Science students have passed the exam, in Commerce stream the passing percentage stood at 88.28. In Arts stream, the pass percentage saw a dip with 76.28 per cent students securing passing marks

As far as district wise results are concerned, Konkan has topped the list with 93.30 per cent of candidates securing passing marks in Maharashtra Class 12 exams.

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 online

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Maharashtra board – mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the required details as asked
Step 4: Click on view tab to see your Maharashtra Class 12th board result result
Step 5: The subject-wise result will appear on the screen. You can take a printout of the same for future use.

