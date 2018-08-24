Maharashtra HSC result 2018: Maharashtra 12th supplementary scores declared at mahresult.nic.in, how to check

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2018: Students can also apply for re-totalling process to their respective divisional boards between August 27 and September 15.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today declared the supplementary results of class 12th or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. The results were announced on the website at 1 PM. Candidates can now check their scores on the official website as the link has been activated. Students can also apply for re-totalling process to their respective divisional boards between August 27 and September 15.

The Maharashtra HSC Supplementary exams were conducted from July 17 and August 4. The state board has conducted the exams in nine divisions including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, Kolhapur, Latur and Konkan. The class 12th board examination was held from February 21 to March 20. A total of 14.85 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC examination of which 8.35 lakh were boys and 6.50 lakh were girls.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2018: How to check scores-

Step 1: Log into the official website of the Maharashtra board- mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “HSC Examination Result July 2018”.

Step 3: Enter Roll Number and Mother’s First Name in the space given.

Step 4: Click and submit.

Step 5: Check result and take print out for further reference.

Since a large number of students will be checking scores, students can also check the results on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in; maharesults.nic.in; results.gov.in, to avoid any inconvenience.

