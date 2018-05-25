Maharashtra HSC result 2018: From date to time to official website mahresult.nic.in, all you need to know

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 date and time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release Maharashtra HSC 12th result on May 26, as per reports. (website)

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 date and time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release Maharashtra HSC 12th result on May 26, as per reports. The results will be declared on the official website – mahresult.nic.in. Students can also check their results at examresults.net, result.mkcl.org and indiaresults.com. However, the official website has not yet announced any definite date for declaring results. So, students are advised to check the official website from time to time for latest updates.

Results of Science, Commerce and Arts streams of Class 12 Maharashtra Board HSC examination will be declared tomorrow, exams of which were held between February 21 and March 20, 2018. The Higher Secondary Certificate Exam was conducted through nine divisional boards, that are located at Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri. Over 14.5 lakh students registered to appear for the exam carried over in more than 9000 colleges and in over 2,800 centres across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 Class 12th: Date, time and how to download are as follows:

Name of the exam: Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result.

Name of the board: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Date of exam: February 21 to March 20, 2018

Date of result: May 26 (tentative). Official website has not released official date and time of announcement of result.

Time of result: 1:00 pm (likely as there has been no official announcement).

Official website: mahresult.nic.in

Other websites: examresults.net, result.mkcl.org, indiaresults.com

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 Class 12th: How to check

Students can open any of the above mentioned website tockech their results as soon as it is announced. Here is how to download results:

Step 1: Students can log in to the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: After clicking on the link, students have to look for the link that says MSBSHSE HSC Result 2018, MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2018.

Step 3: Students have to click on the link MSBSHSE HSC Result 2018, MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2018.

Step 4: Students have to enter their roll numbers in the respective spaces.

Step 5: Students can download their result and take a print out for future reference.

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) was established in 1965. The board conducts the HSC and SSC examination in Maharashtra state. There are about 21,000 schools and 7000 higher secondary schools in the entire state.