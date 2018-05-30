Maharashtra HSC result 2018 LIVE: MSBSHSE 12th result out soon at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 LIVE: The result will be announced at around 1 PM.

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 LIVE: MSBSHSE HSC result 2018 will be declared by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today at around 1 PM on the official website – mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.or. The students will also be able to check MSBSHSE 12th result on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. This year over 14 lakh students had appeared for Maharashtra HSC exams and 17.51 lakh students for the SSC examinations. The Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC exams from February 21 to March 20 and SSC examination from March 1 to March 24. The students will also be able to check their result on phone. For this, students using operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Here are Maharashtra HSC result 2018 LIVE:

How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2018:

1. Go to the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

2. Look for the link that says Maharashtra HSC result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter details like enrolment number and submit.

4. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 last year statistics:

In 2017, around 89.50 percent students cleared Maharashtra HSC examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30. The girls had scored an overall percentage of 93.5 per cent, whereas boys registered 86.65 per cent.

Around 15.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. As many as 2,42,628 students appeared for the exam in Pune. The maximum students were from Science faculty (5,59,423), followed by Arts (5,09,124), Commerce (3,73,870) and 62,148 students for Minimum Competency Vocational Course (MCVC).

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is a statutory and autonomous body established under on 1977. The most important task of the board, among few others, is to conduct the SSC and HSC examinations. The Board conducts examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main examination is around 14,00,000 for HSC and 17,00,000 for SSC every year.

The exams are usually held in the months of March, and October every year; and results are given out usually in June, and January respectively. March marks the end of the educational year, and June marks beginning of the new educational year in the state of Maharashtra.