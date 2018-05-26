Maharashtra HSC result 2018 LIVE: MSBSHSE 12th result out soon at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 LIVE: The Maharashtra HSC result 2018 is expected to be declared on May 26, 2018 (Saturday) by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website – mahresult.nic.in likely at 1:00 pm. (Website)

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 LIVE: The Maharashtra HSC result 2018 is expected to be declared on May 26, 2018 (Saturday) by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website – mahresult.nic.in likely at 1:00 pm. Students those who have appeared for the Class 12th exam can also check their results from third party websites – examresults.net, result.mkcl.org and indiaresults.com. However, the official website has not mentioned a definite date or time for declaring results. Candidates are advised to keep their admits cards ready to check their result. In Maharashtra HSC examination in the Science stream, 5,80,820 students appeared for the exam. 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream.

In 2017. Results for Class 12 students were announced on May 30 while Class 10 results were announced on June 13. The board is also mulling to serve strict punishment for students who were caught cheating or using unfair means to cheat during the Class 12 exam. According to reports, students could face upto 3-years suspension from the board if caught for the first time.

Here are the Maharashtra HSC result 2018 LIVE at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC result 2018 Class 12th: How to check

Students can open any of the above-mentioned websites to check their results as soon as it is announced. Here is how to view results:

Step 1: Students can log in to the official website – mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: After clicking on link, students must look for MSBSHSE HSC Result 2018, MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2018 link.

Step 3: Students have to click on the link MSBSHSE HSC Result 2018, MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2018.

Step 4: Students have to enter their roll numbers.

Step 5: Students can download their result and take a print out for future reference.

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) was established in 1965. The board conducts the HSC and SSC examination in Maharashtra state. There are about 21,000 schools and 7000 higher secondary schools in the entire state.