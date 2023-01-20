Maharashtra HSC Exam 2023: Registration number of students in Mumbai division crosses last year’s mark

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2023: Recently, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the exam time table for the forthcoming HSC exam. The registrations for the same are being taken by the board.

According to data, the number of registered students has increased from the previous year. Till now, the board has received around 3,40,956 registrations for HSC from Mumbai division which is already more than the registration number received last year. It is expected that the number of registrations will go higher as the registration period continues.

According to a report published by The Indian Express, Secretary of Mumbai Division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Dr Subhash Borse, said that the registration numbers are expected to increase as it is allowed with a special late fee until the day of the exam. However, the registration numbers have already crossed the year’s mark.

The state board has scheduled the HSC exam from February 21 to March 21, 2023 and the SSC exam will be held between March 2 and March 25. Both exams will be held through offline mode.

Earlier, the state board had offered various relaxations to students such as limited syllabus to study due to pandemic situations. In addition, the students were allowed to take extra time to complete writing the paper and a home exam center facility wherein students had appeared for the state board exams from their respective schools and junior colleges.

Borse stated, “This year, there will be no home centres. Schools and junior colleges that will serve as exam centres will be considered for a neutral seating arrangement in which a candidate may or may not be assigned to his own institute. The data of 635 HSC exam centres and 1,049 SSC exam centres have been shared with the Maharashtra State Board’s head office in Pune.” reported IE.