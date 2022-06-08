Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result 2022: When and how to check your scores online; Details here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Pass Percentage, Toppers List: The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate examination 2022 (class 12) for students under the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be released on June 8 at 1 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, hsc.org.in, or through other websites like mahahsscboard.in. Every year, the MSBSHSE announces Maharashtra HSC results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams together.

The board examinations for the class 12 theory were held from March 4 to April 7. The practical tests were conducted from February 14 to March 3. Out of the total 14,85 lakh students who registered for the exams, 8.17 lakh were boys and 6.68 lakh were girls.

The examinations were conducted in two shifts: the morning and the evening. The morning shift was conducted from 10:30 am to 2 pm, while the evening shift was conducted from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. The examination was conducted by following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state and central governments.

The examinations for the class 12 theory were scheduled to be held on March 5 and 7 but were canceled due to ‘unavoidable technical issues’, these examinations were rescheduled to April 5 and 7.

How to Check MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Results 2022

The results of the class 12 board examinations will be declared at the MSBSHSE’s office in Pune at 11 am. The result will be available at 1 pm on the mentioned website for all the students to access. To check their results, students can log in to their website by entering their roll number.

As informed by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, these are the websites to check Maharashtra HSC results in 2022:

hscresult.mkcl.org



mahresult.nic.in



hsc.mahresults.org.in



This year, MSBSHSE is expected to release the HSC exam merit list along with individual scores as exams were conducted in a conventional/offline manner. Last year, the toppers’ list was not released as there were no board exams due to the Covid second wave, and results were prepared based on an alternative assessment scheme. The board recorded a 99.63% pass percentage in HSC results last year.

Those who wish to get their individual marks re-checked or re-evaluated can do so by applying through the website of the MSBSHSE, verification.mh-hsc.ac.in. Students can also download their copy of the answer sheets on the website after June 10.