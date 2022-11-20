Maharashtra govt to take efforts to impart education in Marathi, says Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra government would take efforts to impart education in Marathi and also translate books into the language,

state education minister Deepak Kesarkar said.

Speaking at a Zilla Parishad school in Kalher in Thane’s Bhiwandi area, Kesarkar said children like being educated in their mother tongue.

The state’s school education and Marathi language minister also said people should talk in their mother tongue. “The state government will stress on imparting education henceforth in Marathi. Books too will be translated into Marathi,” he said.

Kesarkar said his department will try to resolve all issues related to teachers, including filling up vacant posts.

With inputs from PTI

