Maharashtra govt to recruit 30,000 teachers, says state edu minister Deepak Kesarkar

The Maharashtra government has announced to recruit nearly 30,000 teachers possibly by the beginning of the academic year next month. The recruitment procedure will follow the existing reservation norms and there will be interviews as well.

The information was provided by state Minister for School Education Deepak Kesarkar. “The state school education department will recruit 30,000 teachers in the first stage. We are thinking of completing this process before the beginning of the new academic year in June this year,” he told a regional news channel on Tuesday..

The state also plans to recruit another 20,000 teachers in the second stage, Kesarkar said. “The exact number of teachers to be recruited in the second phase will be finalised after the Aadhaar verification of the students is over,” he added.

With inputs from PTI

