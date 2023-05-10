scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Maharashtra govt to recruit 30,000 teachers, says state edu minister Deepak Kesarkar

The recruitment procedure will follow the existing reservation norms and there will be interviews as well.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
The state also plans to recruit another 20,000 teachers in the second stage.
The state also plans to recruit another 20,000 teachers in the second stage.

The Maharashtra government has announced to recruit nearly 30,000 teachers possibly by the beginning of the academic year next month. The recruitment procedure will follow the existing reservation norms and there will be interviews as well.

The information was provided by state Minister for School Education Deepak Kesarkar. “The state school education department will recruit 30,000 teachers in the first stage. We are thinking of completing this process before the beginning of the new academic year in June this year,” he told a regional news channel on Tuesday..

Also Read: IIM Calcutta joins forces with TimesPro; launches ‘Senior Management Programme’

Also Read

The state also plans to recruit another 20,000 teachers in the second stage, Kesarkar said. “The exact number of teachers to be recruited in the second phase will be finalised after the Aadhaar verification of the students is over,” he added.

With inputs from PTI

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 11:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market