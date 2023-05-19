Maharashtra govt approves operationalisation of Universal AI University in Karjat.

The Higher and Technical Education Department of the Maharashtra Government has officially approved the establishment of Universal AI University, located in Karjat near Mumbai. This university will be at the forefront of providing undergraduate and postgraduate programs focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI). It holds the distinction of being India’s inaugural university to offer degree and specialized courses in the field of AI, according to an official release.

The inaugural academic year at Universal AI University will commence on August 1, 2023. At the first. Universal AI University, the institution for AI-driven education, is introducing a carefully crafted curriculum focusing on Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, Universal AI University has developed aims to have created innovative courses in various contemporary fields including Liberal Arts and Humanities, Global Affairs and Diplomacy, Law, Environment and Sustainability, and Sports Sciences, the release mentioned.

Also Read Georgia Embassy to host education fair for Indian students

“India’s and Maharashtra’s first dedicated AI University will be a key driver of the country’s and the State’s growth and development in the 21st century by teaching Universal skill – sets. Additionally, the university would serve as a research hub for the development of new AI technologies, which would bring economic and technological benefits to India,” Tarundeep Singh Anand, chancellor, founder, Universal AI University, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn