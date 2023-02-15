Maharashtra launches copy-free exams campaign; photocopy shops near exam centers to be shut

In a bid to curb cheating during Class 10 and 12 exams, the Maharashtra government has launched a “copy-free exams” campaign. As part of the campaign, photocopy shops within a 50-meter radius of exam centers will be shut down.

Officials made a presentation about the campaign during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Exam centers will be graded according to their sensitivity, and unauthorized persons will be banned from entering within 50 meters of an exam center. The police presence around exam centers will also be increased.

The Class 10 exams of the Maharashtra Board will begin on March 2, while Class 12 exams will start from February 21. The education commissioner has been appointed as the nodal officer for the campaign, with district collectors serving as coordinating officers.

In addition, the Maharashtra Medical Purchase Authority Bill was also passed during the cabinet meeting. The governing board for the bill will be headed by the chief minister, with an IAS officer serving as its CEO.

