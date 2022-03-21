Maharashtra Government and Khan Academy join hands to improve math learning of state’s Government school students

The first phase of the partnership will focus on successfully implementing personalized math learning environment across 488 schools, over 1,00,000 learners, more than 2,000 teachers across Maharashtra.

The Government of Maharashtra’s School Education and Sports Department has partnered with Khan Academy India to improve outcomes of math learning for students across grades 1 to10 across government schools in Maharashtra.

Under the partnership, Khan Academy’s team is working closely with the Maharashtra Government to educate over 2,000 teachers, 36 district nodal officers, and 488 principals. The first phase of the partneship will focus on successfully implementing a personalized math learning environment across 488 schools for over 1,00,000 learners in Maharashtra. This will further be expanded to more schools and independent learners who can benefit by accessing the entire library of content for free.

Maharashtra Government and Khan Academy India have been working together, since 2021 to recreate Khan Academy’s quality math content comprising of more than 700 videos, articles, and practice exercises in Marathi. All of these will be available on SCERT Maharashtra website in addition to Khan Academy. This will help students to to build a solid foundational understanding in Math, at their own pace, using any device and free of cost.

“It is our duty to offer the best quality education and facilities to our students who are the future of the society and the country. I am happy how organizations like Khan Academy are working together with the state government towards a common vision of creating better learning infrastructure,” Varsha Gaikwad, minister of School Education, Maharashtra said.

This partnership will enable access to quality math learning content in Marathi to help students learn in their own language. Additionally, all teachers in these government schools will be given training to leverage online teaching resources and provide with personalized learning experience based on progress of each students. Teachers will have access to necessary online tools and real-time data to identify learning gaps and address them, at a classroom and individual-level.

“Our partnership with Khan Academy is aimed at offering the best learning infrastructure to our learners aided by technology and world-class content in their own language. As schools are reopening, we are enabling a superior classroom experience that will help us address the learning gap in students by offering them personalized learning,” Vishal Solanki, commissioner, education added.

