Maharashtra FYJC CET Admission 2021: Bombay HC junks test for junior college admission

The high court directed the state to begin Class 11 admissions by considering students’ Class 10 marks and internal assessments. (Photo credit: PTI)

Maharashtra FYJC CET Admission 2021 Cancelled: A division bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday junked the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 in Maharashtra, noting that it was a “gross injustice” and a threat to students’ lives amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a state government notification issued in May, the Maharashtra FYJC CET Admission 2021 was scheduled to be held on August 21 for Class 10 students for entry into junior colleges.

In its order, the bench of Justice R.D. Dhanuka and Justice R.I. Chagla said the government could not legally issue the notification, adding that the court could intervene in extreme cases of gross injustice, as this was.

The division bench added that the case was fit to have been taken up suo moto even if there was no petition that challenged the notification.

In its order, the bench said Maharashtra FYJC CET Admission 2021 was allowed to take place, it would expose a large number of students and lead to a cascading effect. It set aside the state government’s May 28 notification that said Maharashtra FYJC CET Admission 2021 would be conducted for all students of Class 10 from all boards.

The notification had allowed unwilling students to get admission on the basis of their aggregate Class 10 scores. On Tuesday, the high court directed the state to begin Class 11 admissions by considering students’ Class 10 marks and internal assessments. It has ordered the state government to complete the process within six weeks.

The HC order came following a petition by Mumbai-based CICSE student Ananya Patki, and intervention pleas by four IGCSE students. The petitions described the Maharashtra government’s decision to conduct Maharashtra FYJC CET Admission 2021 as “discriminatory”.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had argued that all students would get admission to Class 11, but those who wanted colleges of their choice need to sit for the Maharashtra FYJC CET Admission 2021.

Yogesh Patki, advocate and the petitioner’s father, had said the decision was taken haphazardly and the exam date was announced on July 19 on short notice. He said the notification was in violation of Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution as it would create problems for thousands of non-vaccinated 15-16-year-old students, he had argued.

Kumbhakoni had in response that the state was competent to issue the notification, adding that the test was “optional” and would be conducted as per Covid-19 protocols.