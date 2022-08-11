Maharashtra FYJC Admissions: Parents express concern over less time for admissions

With just a few days at hand for the second merit list admission in First Year Junior College (Class 11), parents of students are concerned that their children may miss the deadline. Even as the holidays are coming up, the admission process will begin on August 12, 2022, and will continue till August 17, 2022.

Expressing concern, Kiran Tare, a parent from Dahisar, who was looking to admit his son, pointed out that out of these six days, two are public holidays, while one is Sunday. This means students have only two days to confirm their admissions for the allotted seats, which is not enough, as the number of students is quite high.

Even the college authorities feel they do not have much time for the completion of the process. According to a college principal from Andheri, not much time has been given to complete the admission process. Many a time, a lot of students come to take admissions without complete documents and are asked to come back with a complete set. In just two days, the window is extremely narrow, which may lead to panic, he said while speaking to the Indian Express.

Earlier, a total of 2,47,907 students had filed forms in the first round against the total available seats of 2,30,927.

Speaking to Indian Express, a deputy directorate of education, said that there are a total number of 3,71,275 seats available this year, including 1,40,348 quota, admissions for which will be done by different colleges.

He also noted that colleges might face problems regarding vacant seats after the completion of vacant seats. However, authorities had to wait for the results of other board exams to help eligible candidates apply in the process. Also, there may be others who might have applied at ITIs for vocational courses and might not be able to take admission to junior colleges, he observed.

Lakhs of students were looking to take admission to the First Year Junior College after the announcement of SSC results on June 17, 2022.