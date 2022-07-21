Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: Students will get more chances to get admission to their preferred college

Good news for the candidates aspiring for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC). It comes into notice that if a student fails to confirm admission after having been allotted a seat in their first preferred colleges, they would be restricted to the next round and not from the entire process.

Till last year, these students were out of the admission system and had to wait for a special round held after the entire admission process was finished.

Generally, a candidature can be out of the admission system in these three circumstances – failing to confirm admission if the allotted seat was in first preferred college, cancelling the confirmed admission, and college rejecting the admission because a candidate was not able to present needed records in given time.

Deputy Director of Education who conducts the online FYJC admission process has told IE that a candidate has to confirm admission, if the allotted seat is in a college is in his preferred colleges. The rule continues but the punishment reduced. Earlier, they were immediately get out of the admission system. but now they will be reconsidered later. He further said this would permit the applicants more opportunities to take admission to college of their choice.

Candidates should note that Part 2 of the admission form, in which, candidates have to fill up the name of the collge of their choice in the order of preference, will be opened from July 22 onwards. Whereas the Common Admission Process (CAP) rounds wherein seats are allotted will start after CBSE results are out. The SSC Result was announced on June 17, whereas the ICSE result was out on Sunday, 17 July.