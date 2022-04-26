scorecardresearch

Maharashtra education officer held for taking bribe from teacher in Palghar

Written by FE Online
A 50 year old woman education officer of the primary section has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)  on Tuesday, for allegedly taking bribes from a school teacher in Maharashtra, the ACB said.

According to a statement by Navnath Jagtap, deputy superintendent of police, ACB, Palghar, the accused, Lata Sakharam Sanap, had demanded Rs 50,000 from the teacher for facilitating his posting at a school in Vasai town. Later, the deal was finalised at Rs 25,000, Jagtap said.

The aggrieved teacher lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 25,000 on Monday, the official said. He further added that a case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

With inputs from PTI.

