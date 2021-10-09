Maharashtra: Colleges, training institutes to reopen in Pune on October 12

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had on Friday issued an order that colleges will reopen for offline classes from October 11 with only those students and staffers who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The administration in Maharashtra’s Pune city has postponed the reopening of colleges, training institutes and coaching classes by a day, an official said on Saturday.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had on Friday issued an order that colleges will reopen for offline classes from October 11 with only those students and staffers who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a revised order, the PMC’s additional commissioner Ravindra Binwade has stated that all colleges, coaching classes and training institutes will reopen from October 12.
The civic body has decided to postpone the reopening by a day to give colleges and training institutes time to sanitise their premises and make arrangements in keeping with the COVID-19 norms, the official said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.