Maharashtra colleges to reopen on Feb 15, minimum 75% attendance rule to be relaxed — check details

Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra (Image Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

Maharashtra colleges to reopen after Covid-19 lockdown: Colleges In Maharashtra will re-open with 50% occupancy from February 15, Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra informed on Wednesday.

In a major relief for students, the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister was quoted by ANI as saying that the rule of minimum 75% attendance will be waived off for this year.

Colleges in Maharashtra, like in other parts of the country, have been shut since Coronavirus lockdown was clamped on March 24 last year to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier in January, Maharashtra had announced the re-opening of schools will for Classes 5 to 8 in from January 27. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that she had informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that schools can be reopened for Classes 5 to 8 from January 27.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said that schools and colleges in Mumbai will stay shut “till further orders”.

Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 had also reopened in parts of Maharashtra in January based on the COVID-19 situation in respective areas.

State minister Varsha Gaikwad had then stated that local authorities including district collectors, municipal commissioners and district civil surgeons will assess the ground situation before taking a call on the reopening of the rest of schools and colleges in Maharashtra.

More details awaited.