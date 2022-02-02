Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Board exams: Why hundreds of students poured out into streets of Maharashtra

What happened on Monday and what is the entire issue?

Maharashtra student protests: On Monday, hundreds of students across several cities of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Nagpur, poured out into the streets, protesting against the state government’s decision to conduct Class 10 and 12 Board exams in an offline format. The students were demanding cancellation of the traditional pen-and-paper format of the exam, and in connection with the protest, YouTuber Vikas Fhatak (popularly known as Hindustani Bhau) was also arrested for urging and instigating students to carry out the protests. Meanwhile, state education department officials have said that the decision on the format of the exams has been taken after much deliberation, with no other viable option being visible to them.

Maharashtra student protests: What happened on Monday

The protests on Monday began when students started to gather outside state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad’s residence in Dharavi, Mumbai, according to a report in IE. Similar gatherings soon started to be reported from places like Jalgaon and Nagpur, with the crowd even having turned violent in some places. As per reports, none of the protest sites across the state included girls in the gatherings, and all the gathered protesters were following Hindustani Bhau on social media.

The protesting students demanded that the Board exams this year either be cancelled or moved online. The reasoning given for the demand for cancellation was that the pandemic and prevailing conditions had severely impacted the academics, leading to students not being able to prepare properly. On the other hand, some students were demanding that since a major portion of the year was spent with academics being taught online, the exams should also be conducted online itself.

Cause for the protests

According to the report, the video was not the only cause for the students’ protests. A section of students had been increasingly seeking that the exam be cancelled, but the demand was ignored by the education department. Concerns about Board exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board were being raised throughout the year, especially once the patterns of other Boards, including CBSE, were changed to better adjust to the predicament posed by the pandemic.

Most boards had split the term in two, conducting Board exams twice in anticipation of an impending third wave of COVID. This, however, was not done by Maharashtra Board, and once the COVID third wave struck India due to Omicron, students became more anxious and concerned due to the fact that their counterparts in other parts of the country had already completed at least one term exam, the report cited a teacher as saying. The teacher, however, added that the confusion was used by some people in order to politicise the issue.

Maharashtra student protests: Prevalent opinion among students

The protesting students, though in hundreds, are insignificant in comparison to the number of students who would actually be taking the Board exams in the state this year. Citing students, the report said that students seemed to be willing to sit for the traditional pen-and-paper format. Though some seem to be of the view that an online exam should have been conducted instead, many are not in favour of the cancellation of Board exams. The reason is that last year, when the Board exams were cancelled, a formula based on a combination of internal assessment of Class 9 and 10 was decided on to mark the students. However, for this batch, many students had been unable to sit for Class 9 exams due to the second wave of COVID-19, meaning that if a similar formula were to be used this year (in the event of the Board exam being cancelled in the state), then many students would be at a disadvantage.