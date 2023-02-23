Maharashtra CET 2023 for MBA/MMS: Registration process begins, here’s how to apply at mbacet2023.mahacet.org

Maharashtra CET 2023: The registration process for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MCET) has been started from today onwards, February 23, 2023. All those who are willing to appear in the Maharashtra CET 2023 for admission to MBA, MMS courses can register themselves at the official website of mbacet2023.mahacet.org. The link to the online application will be available till Mar 4, 2023.

The exam authorities have scheduled the MBA CET 2023 exam on March 18, and 19. The admit cards for the same will be allotted in due course of time. In order to apply for the exam, the candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent and this criteria is 45 percent for reserved categories. Candidates can check the details about the registration process below.

How and where to apply for Maharashtra CET 2023?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of mbacet2023.mahacet.org

Click on the link to the registration

Candidates are now required to enter their basic details such as name, date of birth, email address and more

Candidates are now need to login with their credentials

Fill up the application form with all the required information

Save, submit and pay the application fee

Download Maharashtra CET 2023 and save it for future reference

Examination Fees for CET

For Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates- Rs. 1000/-

For Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A),NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability (PWD) Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only – Rs. 800/-

Also Read Why education is aspirational in India? Explains Shaveta Sharma Kukreja of CSF

https://mbacet2023.mahacet.org/RegistrationModule/frmRegistrationDetails

Test Centre for CET

MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 will be conducted in the selected cities in Maharashtra & Outside Maharashtra State. The cities in which MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 will be conducted are designated as “Centre” for the CET. Each center may have many “Venues” depending upon the number of candidates appearing at that center. The candidates applying for the same have been advised to give his/her preference for the centre, however the Competent Authority reserves the right to allocate the centre and venue. The venue details will be provided in the hall ticket. No request for change of centre/venue/date/session for Examination shall be entertained.