Maharashtra CET 2022: Admit cards released for MBA/MMS exams – How to download

The wait is over for a large number of candidates as Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell, has released the admit cards for MBA/MMS exams. Shortlisted candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. While the hall tickets have been issued, the exam is scheduled to start on August 23, 2022, and will go on till August 25, 2022.

Check how to download admit cards:

* Candidates may first log on to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

* Once on the home page, they can click on the link showing admit cards for CET exams

* Candidates may now click on the MBA link

* Now, a new window will open

* Candidates can now submit their application number and date of birth in order to sign in

* Soon, the admit card will come on the screen.

* Candidates may now download their admit cards from the website.

* They are advised to keep their admit cards safe for future purposes.

As per reports, the result for MAH CET 2022 MBA exam is expected to be announced 15 days after the conclusion of the exams. Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official of the CET cell said that dates cannot be confirmed as there are back-to-back exams.

“We have back-to-back exams right now, so we cannot specify an exact date, but as a tentative date, the result should be announced 10 to 15 days after the exam concludes,” he said. While there is no fixed dress code for the MAH CET 2022 exams, candidates are required to carry their admit card with them while entering the exam hall, without which they will not be allowed to sit for exams. They also must carry a government ID proof along with them.

Notably, the cell organises the exam for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Management Studies (MMS) courses every year in the state of Maharashtra.