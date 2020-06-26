Maharashtra cancels final year exams for non-professional/professional courses – check how degrees will be awarded

College, university exams were postponed across the country due to Coronavirus lockdown. (Photo/IE)

Maharashtra Final Year College Exam News: The Maharashtra government on Friday decided to not to conduct final year/ semester exam of non-professional/professional courses in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. School, college and university exams were put on hold due to the lockdown imposed in March to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, however, with the number of the COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray government has now decided to cancel the pending exams.

The state government has decided to award degrees based on formula decided by universities, a letter issued by the CM office stated.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Thackeray has requested that the national level apex authorities like AICTE, COA, PCI, BCI, NCTE and National Council For Hotel Management and Catering Technology must be instructed to endorse state government’s decision regarding professional courses and also issue guidelines to universities over the same.

CM has written to PM requesting to instruct national level apex authorities like AICTE, COA, PCI, BCI, NCTE & National Council For Hotel Mgmt & Catering Technology to endorse state govt’s decision regarding professional courses & issue guidelines to universities: CMO Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1qs01G4edy — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

The Maharashtra government’s decision to cancel all exams has come a day after a UGC panel recommended that all university exams be scrapped as the situation was not conducive enough to conduct the test. States like Odisha, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have already announced to cancel the final year college exams in view of the coronavirus situation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also announced that the pending board exams for 29 subjects which were scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15 have been cancelled ending weeks long confusion over the issue.