Maharashtra board time table 2023 out for classes 10th and 12th: Check tentative exam dates at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra board time table 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the tentative exam schedule for classes 10th and 12th on its official website. According to the notice, the board has decided to conduct the exams in February & March. The detailed information about the exam dates has been uploaded on the official website – mahahsscboard.in.

According to the exam schedule, the Maharashtra board has scheduled the exam for Class 12th from February 21 to March 20 and Class 10th from March 2 to March 25. As per reports, the board will share the practical, category, and oral exam dates with the schools in due course of the time. The candidates can check the detailed schedule in the provided table given below.

Also Read| NEET UG Counselling 2022: When will counselling process start for next academic year? Check latest updates here

Maharashtra board timetable 2023: Check Classes 10th & 12th tentative exam schedule

Class Exam Start Date Exam End Date 10th March 2 March 25 12th February 21 March 20

It should be noted that the above schedule is provisional in nature and should not be treated as final. The board will release the final dates of the exams as the academic year is close to its end. The candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates on the conduct of the exam.

Also Read| CAT 2022: Registrations to close on September 21, check top MBA colleges list along with their ranks, and eligibility criteria

How to download Maharashtra board time table 2023?

Candidates are advised to visit the official website – mahahsscboard.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘HSC SSC FEB/MAR 2023 TIME TABLE CIRCULAR, SSC FEB -2023 TIME TABLE TENTATIVE, HSC VOCATIONAL FEB -2023 TIME TABLE TENTATIVE, HSC GENERAL FEB -2023 TIME TABLE TENTATIVE’ flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the new PDF of exam dates.

Check the exam dates and download PDF for future reference.