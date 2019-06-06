Maharashtra SSC result 2019: MSBSHSE class 10th results to be announced soon at mahresult.nic.in | Check when, how

Published: June 6, 2019 4:00:52 PM

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: The class 10th results for the students of the Maharashtra State Board will be available on the results website of MSBSHSE soon at mahresult.nic.in. Check details.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019!

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the class 10th/SSC board examination results soon at mahresult.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official website of the board as soon as the results have been announced. The Maharashtra Board has conducted the class 10th/ Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams this year from March 1 to March 22, 2019. The board has already announced the board examination results for class 12th/ Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) on May 28th, the exams for which were held between February 21 to March 20.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: When to check class 10th results

Students can visit the official results website of Maharashtra Board next week around 12 PM to check their class 10th results. It is to be noted that the results are not being declared today and the same is expected soon.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: How to check class 10th results

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their class 10th / SSC board results-

Step 1: Visit the official results website of Maharashtra Board at mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage now click at ‘SSC Examination Result March 2019’
Step 3: Now enter your Roll Number along with your Mother’s Forst Name
Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’ to check your scores
Step 5: Once you have checked your scores, take a print out of the same for future

More about Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

Established in 1965 under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body that is responsible for conducting SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.

