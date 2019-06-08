Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019: Dip in class 10 pass percentage as girls outshine boys

MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced class 10 or Maharashtra Board SSC result on Saturday. However, this year the pass percentage dipped considerably compared to last year. While, last year the pass percentage was 89.41, this year it is 77.10, a fall of 12.31. More than 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam. Candidates may check their results at official websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. How to check MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019 : *Students may visit official websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com *Now, they may click on the 'download result link' *After this, students may enter registration number, roll number *Students will soon see results displayed on the screen *After checking results, students may download it. Also, they may take out a print out for future use. Girls have outperformed better than boys this year. While the pass percentage of girls is 82.82, nearly 72.18 boys passed the exam. In order to be considered as passed in the state board exams, a candidate is required to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory of each subject. Also read:\u00a0TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019 announced: Check list of toppers Earlier in the day, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) also announced it's class 10th results. Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School was declared topper with 481 marks. Over 65 per cent students passed the exam.