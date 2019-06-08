Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019: Dip in class 10 pass percentage as girls outshine boys

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2019 1:17:54 PM

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019: More than 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam.

ssc result 2019 maharashtra board, maharesult.nic.in 2019 ssc result, mahresult.nic.in 2019 ssc, ssc result 2019, 10th ssc result 2019, www.mahresult.nic.in 2019 ssc, maharashtra ssc result 2019, 10th result 2019, rajresults.nic.in, ssc result, maharashtra ssc result 2019 date, sscresult.mkcl.org 2019, ssc result 2019 date maharashtra board, 10 result 2019 maharashtra, 10th result 2019 maharashtra, 10th board result 2019, ssc result 2019 maharashtra board date, ssc results 2019, ssc result date 2019, mkcl ssc result 2019, www.sscresult.mkcl.org 2019, ssc board result 2019 date, msbte result summer 2019, ssc result 2019 online , 10th result 2019 maharashtra board dateGirls have outperformed better than boys this year

MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced class 10 or Maharashtra Board SSC result on Saturday. However, this year the pass percentage dipped considerably compared to last year. While, last year the pass percentage was 89.41, this year it is 77.10, a fall of 12.31.

More than 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam. Candidates may check their results at official websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

How to check MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019 :

*Students may visit official websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com

*Now, they may click on the ‘download result link’

*After this, students may enter registration number, roll number

*Students will soon see results displayed on the screen

*After checking results, students may download it. Also, they may take out a print out for future use.

Girls have outperformed better than boys this year. While the pass percentage of girls is 82.82, nearly 72.18 boys passed the exam. In order to be considered as passed in the state board exams, a candidate is required to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory of each subject.

Also read: TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019 announced: Check list of toppers

Earlier in the day, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) also announced it’s class 10th results. Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School was declared topper with 481 marks. Over 65 per cent students passed the exam.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019: Dip in class 10 pass percentage as girls outshine boys
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition