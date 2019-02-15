Maharashtra board HSC exam time table 2019: Class 12th exam dates released by MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, check full scheme

Check full Maharashtra board HSC exam time table 2019 here!

Maharashtra board HSC exam time table 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the exam dates for HSC/ Class 12th at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the same can visit the official website now to check and download the same. The class 12th examination are set to begin on February 21 and the same will continue till March 20, 2019.

The Maharashtra board along with the HSC/12th exam dates has also released the SSC/10th board exam dates. Candidates can mark the exam dates and start preparing accordingly.

Maharashtra board HSC exam time table 2019: Check full datesheet here-

February 21, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- English

February 22, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Hindi

3 PM to 6 PM- German, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Avesta-Pahalavi

February 23, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali

3 PM to 6 PM- Urdu, French, Pali

Maharashtra board HSC exam time table 2019!

February 24, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- History & Development Of Indian music

3 PM to 6 PM- English Literature

February 25, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Secretarial Practice, Physics

3 PM to 6 PM- Political Science

February 26, 2019:

3 PM to 6 PM- Logic

February 27, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Organization of Commerce & Management, Chemistry

3 PM to 6 PM- History

February 28, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- History & Development of Indian Music

3 PM to 6 PM- English Literature

March 2, 2019, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Mathematics & Statistics, Mathematics & Statistics

3 PM to 6 PM- Hindi Applied

March 5, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Automobile Service Technician, Multi-Skill Technician (General Engineering), Multi-Skill Technician (Electrical), Multi-Skill Technician (Gardening, Landscaping & Nursery Management), Multi-Skill Technician (With Bridge Course), Multi-Skill Technician (Food Processing & Preservation), Retail Sales Associates Healthcare- General Duty Assistant, Beauty and Wellness- Beauty Therapist, Sports – Physical Trainer

March 6, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Book Keeping & Accountancy, Biology

3 PM to 6 PM- Philosophy

March 7, 2019:

3 PM to 6 PM- Sociology

March 8, 2019:

11 PM to 2 PM- Sanskrit

March 9, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Economics

March 11, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Textiles

3 PM to 6 PM- Marathi Literature

March 12, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Geography

3 PM to 6 PM- Japanese

March 13, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- History of art & Appreciation, (Painting ,Sculpture & Architecture)

3 PM to 6 PM- Defence Studies

March 14, 2019:

11 AM to 2 PM- Co-operation, Geology

3 PM to 6 PM- Percussion Instrument

Class 12th board exam dates!

March 15, 2019:

3 PM to 6 PM- Psychology

March 16, 2019:

11 AM to 1.30 PM- Information Technology (Online Examination) Science, Art, Commerce (Excluding Education Appeared Candidates)

11 AM to 1.30 PM- (Vocational) BI-FOCAL COURSES PAPER-1 TECHNICAL GROUP PAPER-1 Electrical Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing

11 AM to 1 PM- Agriculture Group Paper-1 Animal Science and Dairying, Crop Science, Horticulture

11 AM to 2 PM- General Civil Engineering, Electronics, Computer Science

11 AM to 2 PM- Commerce Group paper-1 Banking, Office Management, Marketing and Salesmanship, Small Industries and Self Employment

11 AM to 2 PM- Fishery Group Paper-1 Fish Processing Technology, Fresh Water Fish Culture

3 PM to 5.30 PM- Information Technology, Science, Art, Commerce

3PM to 6 PM- Education

March 18, 2019

11 AM to 1 PM- General Knowledge

11 AM to 1.30 PM- Information Technology (Online Examination)

3 PM to 5 PM- General Knowledge

3 AM to 5.30 PM- Information Technology (Online Examination)

March 19, 2019

11 AM to 1 PM- General Knowledge (Online Examination)

11 AM to 1.30 PM- Information Technology (Online Examination)

11 AM to 1.30 PM- BI-FOCAL COURSES PAPER-II TECHNICAL GROUP PAPER-1 Electrical Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing

11 AM to 2 PM- General Civil Engineering, Electronics, Computer Science

11 AM to 2 PM- Commerce Group paper-II Banking, Office Management, Marketing and Salesmanship, Small Industries and Self Employment

11 AM to 1 PM- Agriculture Group Paper-II Animal Science and Dairying, Crop Science, Horticulture

11 AM to 2 PM- Fishery Group Paper-II Fish Processing Technology, Fresh Water Fish Culture

3 PM to 5 PM- General Knowledge

3 PM to 5.30 PM- Information Technology (Online Examination)

3 PM to 5 PM- Occupational Orientation

March 20, 2019

11 AM to 1 PM- General Knowledge (Online Examination)

11 AM to 2 PM- Russian, Arabic

3 PM to 5 PM- General Knowledge (Online Examination)

3 PM to 6 PM- Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology

Note: To check the full exam sheet and download the same, candidates can visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.