Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Exams schedule remains unchanged, says Education Minister amid concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases

The exams will conclude on May 21 and May 20 respectively. (Representational Image)

MSBSHSE HSC SSC Board Exam 2021: Amid concerns over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that there will be no changes in the schedule of board examination for Class 10 and Class 12. “The health of our students is a prime concern for us but it is also important that their academic year does not go to waste,” Gaikwad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The statement comes days after the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the date sheet for exams of Secondary School Certificate exam (SSC) or class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate exam (HSC) or class 12.

As per the timetable announced by the board, exams for Class 12 will begin from April 23 and that for Class 10 would start from April 29. The exams will conclude on May 21 and May 20 respectively.

There are around 30 lakh students who will participate in the board exams this year. The board also clarified that the exams will be conducted only in offline mode. The decision to conduct the exam in pen and paper mode was taken despite requests from parents and teachers to hold online board exams. The request was made in view of the increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the state. However, the state education minister turned down the request stating that online mode of exams won’t be possible at the moment.

Board examinations for classes 10th and 12th will be held as per the schedule declared. While the health of students is our primary concern, we also want to make sure that their academic year does not go to waste: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/qi97qn6Lgg — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021



Usually, the MSBSHSE conducts board exams in the months of February and March. However, they were delayed this year because of the pandemic. Yet, there are concerns about the safety of students who will appear in the exams. It is also not clear how officials will ensure that all the social distancing norms are followed during the exams.