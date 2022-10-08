scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Maharashtra govt to form panel to decide on classes 3 to 8 school exams

A decision will be taken in the state cabinet about providing free books and textbooks to students, he said, adding that 85 per cent students in the state will benefit from the move.

Written by PTI
Maharashtra govt to form panel to decide on classes 3 to 8 school exams
The state government had discontinued unit tests and term-end examinations 10 years ago.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday said the state government will form a committee to take a call on starting examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8.

The state government had discontinued unit tests and term-end examinations 10 years ago.”A committee of experts, including psychologists, will be formed to take a decision about bringing back examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8.

However, we don’t want any student to be declared fail in these examinations till Class 8,” the state school education minister said.A decision will be taken in the state cabinet about providing free books and textbooks to students, he said, adding that 85 per cent students in the state will benefit from the move.

Also Read

Meanwhile, when asked about Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray’s speech at his faction’s Dussehra rally, Kesarkar said, “I will not say anything about Uddhav Thackeray. Though he said multiple things about our government, I am not going to comment on it.” 

Also Read: Finland partners with Kerala govt to replicate Little KITEs model

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
Education Policy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.