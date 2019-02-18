Maharashtra Board exam date 2019: Class 10th schedule released at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in; check full SSC time table

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 10:24 PM

Maharashtra Board exam date 2019 for SSC/Class 10th has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Check full time table.

Maharashtra, Maharashtra board, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, Maharashtra Board exam date, Maharashtra Board SSC, Maharashtra Board SSC exam dates, Maharashtra Board class 10th time table, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, education newsMaharashtra Board exam date 2019 for SSC/ Class 10th released!

Maharashtra Board exam date 2019: The wait is over for class 10th students as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the board exam dates at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Candidates who are to appear for the same can visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board now to check and download the exam datesheet. While the class 10th examination will begin from March 1, 2019 and continue till March 22, 2019, Class 12th examination will take place between February 21, 2019 and March 20, 2019. Candidates can mark the exam dates and start preparing accordingly.

Maharashtra Board exam date 2019: Check full SSC/ Class 10th datesheet here-

March 1, 2019

11 AM to 2 PM: FIRST LANGUAGE- Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali and Punjabi
3 PM to 6 PM: SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE- German, French

March 2, 2019

11 AM to 2 PM: SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE- Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali and Punjabi
11 AM to 1 PM: SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE- Marathi (Composite)

March 5, 2019

11 AM to 2 PM: FIRST LANGUAGE- English | THIRD LANGUAGE- English

March 6, 2019

11 AM to 2 PM: Multi Skill Foundation Course/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automobile Service Technician, Retail Merchandising, Healthcare- General Duty Assistant, Beauty and Wellness, Physical Education and Sports, Tourism and Travels Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Banking and Financial Services, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Electronics & Hardware Installation Technician

March 7, 2019

11 AM to 2 PM: SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE- Hindi
11 AM to 1 PM: SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE- Hindi (Composite)

March 8, 2019

11 AM to 2 PM: SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE- Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi and Russian.
3 PM to 5 PM: SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE (Composite Course) – Urdu, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Persian, French, German, Russian, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati

March 11, 2019

11 AM to 1 PM: Mathematics Part-I (Algebra)

March 13, 2019

11 AM to 1 PM: Mathematics Part-II (Geometry)

March 15, 2019

11 AM to 1 PM: Science and Technology Part-I
11 AM to 1.30 PM: Physiology Hygiene & Home Science

March 18, 2019

11 AM to 1 PM: Science and Technology Part-II

March 20, 2019

11 AM to 1.30 PM: Social Sciences Paper-I

March 22, 2019

11 AM to 1 PM: Social Sciences Paper-II

Note: To check the full exam sheet and download the same, candidates can visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

