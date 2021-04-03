Maharashtra Board Class XII exam 2021: MSBSHSE to release hall tickets today, check details

However with the release of admit cards today, the exams would most probably conducted on the already announced schedule.

In a crucial development for the students who are going to appear in the board exams for Class XII this year in Maharashtra, the state education board has decided to release the hall tickets for the board exam on April 3, the Indian Express reported. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the hall tickets for the final board exams on its official website today. Students who are appearing in the board exams this year can download their hall tickets for the exam from the official website of the MSBSHSE- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in.

As per the already announced schedule issued by the state education board, the board exams for the class XII students are scheduled to be conducted starting from April 23 and are to be wrapped up by May 21. The recent surge in the Coronavirus cases across the state had led many students to worry that the board might eventually postpone the board exams. However with the release of admit cards today, the exams would most probably conducted on the already announced schedule.

Steps to download hall ticket

Students will need to login to the official website of the state education board mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in. Upon reaching the website, students will need to look for the download admit card link and click on the suggested link. Students must carry their registration number, birth date and other personal details handy with them at the time of downloading admit cards from the website. Students will be directed to a special window and asked to enter their personal details. After the details are verified, students will be directed to their hall ticket. Students must save a copy of their admit card on their system and also take a hard copy of the same for future reference during the exams.