  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Board decides to award average marks in cancelled Geography paper

By: |
Published: May 28, 2020 2:03:48 PM

Exam for Geography paper could not be held due to the lockdown which was announced in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

maharashtra board (msbshse) exam, class 12, maharashtra state board syllabus, maharashtra ssc board 2020, maharashtra board geography examThe MSBSHSE is yet to declare SSC and HSC result dates. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Latest News: Putting rest to prolonged confusion over the cancelled Class 10 Geography exam, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to award average marks to students. Exam for Geography paper could not be held due to the lockdown which was announced in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the board will consider marks obtained by a particular student in other five subjects to decide the score for Geography paper. Over 17 lakh students were to sit for the exam which was scheduled to be held on March 23.

Related News

Apart from the Geography paper, the Maharashtra board also had to cancel exams for vocational subjects.

Also Read: UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Important update about result declaration – check here

As far as Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th result is concerned, the MSBSHSE is yet to declare SSC and HSC result dates.
While Bihar Board has declared both Class 10th and 12th results, the UP Board is likely to declare the Class 10th board result in June.

The evaluation of answer sheets for UP Board Class 10 and 12 is in the final stages, reports said. However, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not announced the date on which board results will be out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Board decides to award average marks in cancelled Geography paper
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mizoram class 12 board exams 2020 to resume on June 16
2UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Important update about result declaration – check here
3Super 30 fame Anand Kumar, CSC to tutor rural students for IIT-JEE for Re 1