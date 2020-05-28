Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Board decides to award average marks in cancelled Geography paper

The MSBSHSE is yet to declare SSC and HSC result dates. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Latest News: Putting rest to prolonged confusion over the cancelled Class 10 Geography exam, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to award average marks to students. Exam for Geography paper could not be held due to the lockdown which was announced in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the board will consider marks obtained by a particular student in other five subjects to decide the score for Geography paper. Over 17 lakh students were to sit for the exam which was scheduled to be held on March 23.

Apart from the Geography paper, the Maharashtra board also had to cancel exams for vocational subjects.

As far as Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th result is concerned, the MSBSHSE is yet to declare SSC and HSC result dates.

While Bihar Board has declared both Class 10th and 12th results, the UP Board is likely to declare the Class 10th board result in June.

The evaluation of answer sheets for UP Board Class 10 and 12 is in the final stages, reports said. However, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not announced the date on which board results will be out.