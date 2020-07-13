Maharashtra Board class 10, 12 results, SSC result 2020: Check announcement date, other details

As per the state’s education board, a candidate has to score at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate to pass through these board exams.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will likely declare the result of class 10 and 12 on July 14, reports said. However, the MSBSHE is yet to announce any official date for the release of Maharashtra secondary and higher education results this year. Reportedly, the result of Class 10 is supposed to be published after results of Class 12. Additionally, some media reports suggest that the board will declare the results of the SSC exam by the end of July.

When announced, the result would be available on Maharashtra Result’s official websites– mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. According to some media reports, students can also access their Maharashtra SSC and HSC result via SMS by sending a text message in the format– MH<exam name> <Seat No.> to 57766.

This year the response sheet assessment process was delayed due to lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. A total of 13 lakh students appeared for the HSC exam and 17 lakh students appeared on this year’s SSC exam. More than 31 lakh students had appeared for the MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations this year. As per the state’s education board, a candidate has to score at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate to pass through these board exams.

Various education boards are declaring the results without completion of the examination as per their schedule in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, the CBSE declared the results of its class 12 examination. CBSE adopted a different computation method to find out the performance of students

