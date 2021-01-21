  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 exams to be held in April-May, says Varsha Gaikwad

By: |
January 21, 2021 5:29 PM

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the written exams of the state board's Class 12 will be held from April 23 to May 29, and of Class 10 from from April 29 to May 31.

Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in parts of the state earlier this month based on the COVID-19 situation in respective areas.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the written exams of the state board’s Class 12 will be held from April 23 to May 29, and of Class 10 from from April 29 to May 31. The exams are usually held in February and March, which have to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking to reporters here, Gaikwad said the practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 between April 9 and 28.

“The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively,” the minister said. The state has already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so that it will not be a burden for students, she said. To a query, Gaikwad said around 38 per cent of students were attending classes in schools, as on January 18.

