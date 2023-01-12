Maharashtra board asks for suggestions on how to stop cheating during exams!

As state boards step up their measures to check cheating and other malpractices during examinations, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has launched a unique initiative to stop students from getting affected by such means in the examinations. It has asked the relevant stakeholders to suggest innovative ways to prevent such instances.

The board has invited suggestions from those that are part of the system including teachers, students, and educational institutions, on how to prevent the practice of copying from students, the Indian Express reported. Individuals can submit their ideas online by providing their personal details.

The ideas that are most practical and innovative will be selected as the winners. These ideas will be implemented in the board’s examinations to be held in February and March 2023.

Also Read Observations on NEP submitted to Bengal govt, says expert committee member

Anuradha Oak of the Maharashtra State Board in an official notice stated that there are nine divisions that conduct the examinations. All of them have their own action plans to prevent students from copying. The state board has also issued uniform guidelines for all divisions. But there is a need for coordinated efforts to ensure inclusive state-level planning for the same.

According to Sharad Gosavi, the chairperson of the state board, it is important that the board has a new perspective using the existing manpower and technology to address the issue of cheating in its examinations. He further informed that a task force has been formed using the guidelines of Commissioner of Education, Suraj Mandhre to come up with a new action plan to curb the exam malpractices and the winning ideas will be implemented as and when possible.

Also Read UGC urges varsities to devise mechanisms for students to pursue two degree courses simultaneously

The state board’s Higher Secondary Certificate examinations will be held from February 21 to March 21. The SSC exams will be held from March 2 to 25, both in offline mode.