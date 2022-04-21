Maha government to pay Rs 2 crore to english-medium schools towards RTE admissions dues

The Maharashtra government has announced to pay Rs 2 crore to english-medium schools towards their dues which is more than 25% admissions in the Right To Education Act quota, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said.

Gaikwad advised these schools to focus on Marathi as the regional language and then English as an international language, while speaking at an annual conference of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Minister of State for School Education Bacchu Kadu, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant and president of the Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh Sachin Ahir also attended the function.

The ministers were presented a charter of demands by Maharashtra English School Trustee Association (MESTA).

