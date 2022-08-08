Maha CM says state commits to rollout NEP, seeks aid in education sectors

Eknath Shinde, chief minister (CM), Maharashtra has sought support from central government to impolement National Education Policy (NEP). Speaking at the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde highlighted the steps taken by the state for implementation of the NEP, and said his government was fully committed to effective rollout of this education policy.

Seeking Centre’s support in implementation of the NEP, he said the central government should prepare an incentive scheme for the institutions which are taking a lead in implementation of the NEP.

On the steps taken by the state government for implementation of the NEP, he stated the state has made substantial progress in achieving universal access to elementary education. “The state is fully committed to effective implementation of the NEP and has taken definitive steps in this direction. The gross enrolment ratio of Maharashtra has improved steadily in the last decade. The state is also promoting online and distant learning programmes,” he said.

According to Shinde, the state government is providing scholarships to the needy students from backward castes and economically weaker sections, to make higher education affordable to everyone and added that Maharashtra will achieve the target of 50% gross enrolment ratio well before 2035.

The chief minister further added that the transformation envisaged by the NEP can be effected through a massive capacity-building programme of faculty and supporting staff. The state government has set up Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy for providing need-based training to teachers and academic leaders. “The state is also encouraging higher education institutions,” Shinde said.

The University Grants Commisison (UGC) should ussue the final guidelines as soon as possible, so that they can be implemented in a time-bound manner, Shinde added while urging the Centre to provide financial assistance to technology institutions, computer labs, digital and virtual labs, equipment for animation, gaming.

With inputs from PTI.

