Maha Board Exam Result: Over 96% students clear class 10 exam; girls outperformed boys

Girls have outperformed boys in the Maharashtra class 10 board exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the results of which were declared on Friday.

While the overall pass percentage this year is 96.94%, girls yet again outshone boys with their pass percentage of 97.96 as against the boys’ 96.06%, an official said.

The pass percentage of other divisions is: Kolhapur 98.50%, Latur 97.27%, Nagpur 97%, Pune 96.96 %, Mumbai 96.94%, Amravati 96.81% and Aurangabad 96.33%.

The Konkan division registered the highest pass percentage of 99.27, while Nashik division is at the bottom with 95.90%t, the board’s chairperson Sharad Gosavi said.

A total of 15,84,790 students had registered for the exam, of whom 15,68,977 appeared for it, while 15,21,033 of them cleared the exam that was held in March-April this year. Gosavi said the results of 24 different subjects were 100%.

In the regular students’ category, 6,50,779 students got first class with distinction, while 5,70,027 and 2,58,027 others received first class and second class respectively. Of the total 22,921 schools, 12,210 posted 100% results.

With inputs from PTI.

