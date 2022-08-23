MAH MBA CET 2022 exam from today; Check admit card and exam day details

MAH CET 2022: The Common entrance test for admission to various MBA programs and MCA courses will be conducted by the Maharashtra Common Education Test Cell from August 23 to 25. The state-level MBA entrance exam will be held in different cities in Maharashtra. The two-day test will be conducted in morning and afternoon shifts.

It is important for candidates who are registered for the upcoming entrance exam to be aware of the various instructions and guidelines that will be followed during the exam.

MAH MBA CET 2022 – Reporting Time

The exam for MCA and MBA entrance exam is scheduled to begin today. To ensure that the candidates are aware of the schedule, the CET Cell has released the schedule for the first day of the exam. According to the schedule, those who are scheduled to appear for the exam in the morning session should report to the exam center at around 7:30 AM.

Those who are scheduled to appear for the exam in the afternoon slot should report to the center at around 12:30 PM. They should be allowed to enter the examination hall with their latest entry details by 1:30 PM. Candidates must reach the exam hall at least 1.5 hours prior to the commencement of the exam. This would help them in avoiding any last-minute delays.

The MAH MBA/MCA CET 2022 exam will be conducted on two dates. To ensure that the candidates are aware of the various instructions and guidelines that will be followed during the exam, the CET Cell has released a list of dos and don’ts.

All candidates who are planning on taking the exam should carry their admit cards with them when they enter the examination hall. The hall ticket will allow them to enter the examination hall. The last entry time for the first day of the exam is 8:30 AM. For the second day, the last entry time is 1:30 PM.

Besides the admit cards, candidates should also carry a valid government-issued photo ID proof, which will be used to check the details of the hall ticket. These can include a passport, a driving license, a valid PAN, and an Aadhar card.

The candidates are also required to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols and follow the various instructions that will be followed during the exam.

After the exam has concluded, the CET Cell will release the answer keys for the MCA and MBA entrance exam. Following the release of the keys, the candidates will have the opportunity to raise their objections.