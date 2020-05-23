MAH MBA CET 2020 result declared; Check where to find your scorecard

The MAH MBA CET Result 2020 should have been announced on March 31, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the Maharashtra CET Cell had to postpone the Maharashtra MBA CET results.

MAH MBA CET 2020 result has been released on the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org. The result was unexpectedly out on the website before its scheduled time of 11 am.

Maharashtra Higher Education and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced the news of the Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 result coming in a tweet today. The MAH MBA CET computer-based test had taken place on March 14 and March 15, 2020.

The result of the Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 provides the base for students to get admission into management study in Maharashtra’s government colleges and institutes. Students can present their Maharashtra MBA CET scorecard for admission into all Maharashtra Management Education Institutes, University Departments of Management Education, University Managed Education Institutes, and all Un-Aided Management Education Institutes.

The process to check MBA CET 2020 result:

1. Candidates will have to go to the official web site -cetcell.mahacet.org,

2. On the home page, candidates need to find ‘MAH-MBA/MMS CET-2020 Result here’ link

3. After clicking that link, a pdf will be downloaded which will have MAH CET result 2020

4. Candidates should scan it through the document to search their roll number on the final list or else, they should opt for Control+F shortcut to enter their roll numbers they can find out their overall MAH MBA CET 2020 score.

5. Ideally, candidates should download the result pdf file for future use.