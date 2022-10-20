MAH CET MBA 2022 final merit list out at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check final merit list for PG Technical courses

MAH CET MBA 2022 final merit list: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the final merit list for admission to first year postgraduate technical courses in Management Admissions (MBA/MMS) for academic year 2022-2023. The candidates can check the merit list from the official website of MAH CET – cetcell.mahacet.org.

The first provisional allotment merit list will be released on October 28. The candidates who are allotted seats need to complete the seat acceptance and admission procedure latest by October 31. The candidates have been advised to visit the official website for MBA/MMS admissions. The candidates can directly download the provisional merit list by clicking on the above link.

How to download MHT CET MBA/ MMS Provisional Merit List 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of MHT CET – cetcell.mahacet.org

Then, click on the link that reads ‘Click Here To CAP Portal (Admission) A.Y.2022-23’

Now click on the link given on the side panel that reads ‘MBA MMS’

Then, it will redirect you to the new window

Now, you need to click on the link that reads ‘Final Merit List for Admission to First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses in Management Admissions (MBA/MMS) for Academic year 2022-2023 For Maharashtra State Candidates, and Final Merit List for Admission to First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses in Management Admissions (MBA/MMS) for Academic year 2022-2023 For All India Candidates’.

Then, the PDF will be appeared on the screen

Download and save MHT CET MBA/ MMS Provisional Merit List 2022 for future reference

Download MAH CET 2022 Final Merit List for All India Candidates

Download MAH CET Final Merit List for Maharashtra Candidates

The counselling process includes 3 rounds for admission to the MBA/MMS. The candidates can directly download the merit lists by clicking on the above link. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for further details on Maharashtra CET Admissions 2022.