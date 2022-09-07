MAH CET 2022: BHMCT score card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, check how to download

MAHCET BHMCT Scorecard 2022 Download: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has released the BHMCT Score Cards on its website for the technical education department. The candidates who appeared in the MAH BHMCT Exam can download their scorecards from the official website of cetcell.mahacet.org. The direct link to download MAH CET 2022 BHMCT scorecards has been hosted on the official website on 6 September late evening. The candidates can download MAH CET 2022 BHMCT scorecard followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to download MAH CET 2022 BHMCT scorecard?

Candidates are required to first visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. On the homepage, ‘MAH-B.HMCT 2022 Score Card download link’ will be displayed. Candidates are required to click on that link, which will redirect them to the new window. Now, the candidate is required to enter their application number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. MAH-B.HMCT 2022 Score Card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download MAH-B.HMCT 2022 Score card and save it for future reference.

This year MAH-B.HMCT 2022 Exam was held on August 21 and the duration of the exam was 90 minutes. There was no negative marking for answering incorrectly. Earlier, the board had announced the results of MAH-BPlanning, MAH-M.ARCH and MAH-MHMCT. This year, the board had scheduled the MHTCET 2022 for PCM & PCB Group second time as some students were facing technical glitches like server down and heavy rain.

MAH CET BHMCT 2022: Marking Scheme

The scores of the candidates are based on their performance in the exam. Basically, the MAH CET BHMCT 2022 marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for the whole exam conducted in a single Batch/shift using a single Question Paper of all the examinees appearing for the said CET Exam. The percentile score shows the percentage of the candidate. Therefore, the candidate who has the highest score on each CET Exam conducted in a single shift will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable.

The Percentile score of a candidate appearing for the CET conducted in the single shift is calculated using the following formula:

100* (No. of candidates appeared in the exam with raw score _< the candidate’s score

____________________________________________________________________________________

Total no. of candidates in the session