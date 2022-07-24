MAH CET 2022 admit card: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is going to release MAH CET 2022 admit card for MBA, MMS programmes on August 13. The candidates who registered for the said exam would be able to download their admit cards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org. Once released, the candidates will be required to enter their login credentials such as application number and password to download the MAH MBA CET admit card online. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the MAH CET hall ticket and carry it along with a valid photo ID proof to the test centre for verification purposes on the exam day.

How and where to download MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 admit card?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of MAHCET.i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the notification link that reads ‘MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 Admit Card’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials like application number and password. MAH CET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download MAH CET 2022 admit card and save it for future reference.

The MAH CET MBA MMS 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on August 23, 24, and 25 in Computer Based mode at various test centres across the state. The MBA entrance exam will be held in two shifts for two and a half hours. The shift timings will be in Morning from 9 am to 11:30 am and the Afternoon from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The candidates have been advised to check all details on the admit card such as name and photograph, roll number, date of exam, venue, shift timing and exam-day instruction. They have also been advised to strictly follow the exam-day guidelines and report to the examination centre on time.