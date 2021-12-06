MaGE launches Manipal MedAce

It added that Manipal MedAce enables MBBS students to optimise campus learning by providing access to a comprehensive and well-curated learning resource on a single platform.

Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) has launched Manipal MedAce, a digital learning and assessment resource for undergraduate MBBS students in India.

“Manipal MedAce is a comprehensive and outcome-driven MBBS learning resource built on academic and learner research. The product is designed around the principles of e-learning and is seamlessly mapped to the medical curriculum. Its features include interactive, multimedia learning modules for core topics, short lecture capsules from top Indian medical faculty, case-based learning tools, knowledge checkpoints, and question banks for exam practice,” MaGE said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch, Ravi Panchanadan, MD & CEO, MaGE, said, “Manipal MedAce is the outcome of extensive market research done by us on the need gap present in undergraduate MBBS learning. While there are multiple providers of learning products in the UG and PG prep space, there is evident whitespace for actual MBBS learning, which we hope to fill through our offering.”