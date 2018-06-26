Madras University Results 2018: Undergraduate and Postgraduate results declared at official website of Madras University – unom.ac.in

Madras University Results 2018: The University of Madras Under Graduate and Post Graduate 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester Examination for BA, B.Sc., B.Com, BBA, M.Com, MBA and MCA results have been declared.

The result of Madras University was scheduled to be declared around 2 PM on June 26, 2018. The result can be checked at websites: unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in.

The Under Graduate exams of the Madras University was held in April 2018, whereas Post Graduate exams were held in May 2018.

To check the University of Madras result 2018, follow the following steps:

Step 1: Log on to either of the these website : egovernance.unom.ac.in, unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in

Step 2: In the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in click on ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November 2017’

Step 3: In the box below, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: The marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: You can download the result and take printout for future reference

The process and dates for revaluation of marks and answer sheets will be announced after the results are declared.

The results of the previous semester of undergraduate, postgraduate exams were released in January by the Madras University today at the official websites. Revaluation of the results started from February 2.