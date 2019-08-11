Madras University declares retotalling results – how to check

The Madras University had released the original results for April exams on June 26, 2019. (Representational Image)

Madras University retotalling results 2019: The Madras University has declared the results for its retotalling exams. It must be noted that the exams for the undergraduate (UG) courses were held April. The Madras University had released the original results for April exams on June 26, 2019.

Students who were awaiting the retotalled results can the official website – unom.ac.in. – toc check their results. They are required to use their exam registration number to access the same.

Madras University retotalling results 2019: how to check

Step 1: Head to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in

Step 2: Select the retotalling results 2019

Step 3: Type your registration number in the bar

Step 4: Choose ‘Get marks’ and they will appear on the screen

Step 5: You can also download them and take a printout for later use

Apart from that, candidates can also collect their marksheet from the university office itself.

About Madras University

Madras University was founded in 1839 with Mr.George Norton chosen as its President in January 1840. It was then followed by the establishment of the University Board.

The jurisdiction area of the University is over three districts of Tamil Nadu.

The University offers undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses through its institutions which are located in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

Besides teaching, the university also offers research activities in Arts, Science, Humanities, Management and Technology. Moreover, there are several institutions which are affiliated to Madras University which focus on research activities that offer Ph.D., Programmes in various fields of specialisation.

There are 68 departments of study and research spread over four campuses under the Madras University, as per the official website.