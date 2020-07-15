West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 to be declared today; Check 10th WBBSE Results at wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, 10th WBBSE Results: Madhyamik Result 2020 will be declared five months after the West Bengal Board exams 2020 were held in February.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, 10th WBBSE Results: Madhyamik result 2020 is set to be declared today! The results of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or Madhyamik 2020 will be out today at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org. Students can check results at these two aforementioned websites after 10 am today. Students need to enroll their Madhyamik 2020 admit card number in order to view Madhyamik Results 2020.

West Bengal Chief Minister on Tuesday announced that West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 would be declared on July 15. She said that the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will release the merit list since exams for all subjects were held. However, the schools won’t handover the Madhyamik 2020 results mark sheet to the students. Parents need to visit the school to obtain the mark sheets.

Madhyamik Result 2020 will be declared five months after the West Bengal Board exams 2020 were held in February. A total of 10,15,888 candidates appeared in the Madhyamik Exams 2020. The number is 33,000 less than Madhyamik Exams in 2019. This year, a total of 5,76,009 girl students appeared in the exam. A total of 4,39,879 boys appeared in the exam. Madhyamik exam 2020 was held under strict vigil. Internet was suspended during examinations in several areas to prevent the question leak and students using unfair means.