West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: Pass percentage, toppers’ list out; Sanjibani Debnath tops

An estimated 85.49 per cent candidates of over 11, 02,726 students passed in the class X board examinations of West Bengal this year, the state Board of Secondary Education said today. The pass percentage had a slight dip of .16 per cent -85.49 per cent this year from 85.65 per cent last year, it said. Altogether 8,99,564 candidates passed the examinations. Sanjibani Debnath of the Suniti Academy, Coochbehar ranked first getting 689 marks followed by Sirshendu Saha of the Satgachia High School, East Burdwan who got 688 marks, as part of the merit list and results announced by the WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly here.

The third spot was jointly held by three students -Mayurakshi Saha, Nilabjo Das and Mrinmoy Mondal all having got 687 marks. Saha was from a school in Coochbehar and the other two from a school in Jalpaiguri respectively. 96.13 per cent students passed from East Midnapore, the highest among all districts, the Board said.

Of the candidates having appeared this year, 6,21,087 were girls. The examinations were held from March 12 to March 21. The results can be accessed at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in sites. Ganguly said next year’s Secondary Board examinations (Madhyamik) will take place from February 12 to February 22.