Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district upgrades classrooms to ‘smart class’, CM Chouhan lauds teachers

The Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh has upgraded every classroom in the region into smart classes, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. He congratulated teachers and public representatives for the milestone.

“The teachers have contributed Rs 4.25 crore of their hard-earned money and provided 1,630 Smart TVs to 1,552 schools in the district. The public representatives and the administration of the district have also fully cooperated in the initiative. It is an exemplary example of the cooperation of society with the government in the development of the state. It will inspire the entire state,” Chouhan said.

The chief minister further announced a four percent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for teachers. He added that the state government will start CM Rise Schools in every 20 to 25 km radius, which will be centers of modern and high-quality education. Buildings with all facilities such as modern labs, libraries, smart classes, among others will also be constructed soon, he said. The cost of each building is around Rs 35 crore, as per an official statement.

Students from nearby villages will go to these schools by buses, the CM said. “The government is providing all possible help to the children for their education. Meritorious students are provided with laptops for securing 75% and above marks in class 12th. Now the government is thinking of giving laptops to meritorious students of grade 10 as well. The government is also paying the fees for higher education. Medical and engineering education has been started in the state in Hindi. One should study English but it should not be compulsory,” he added.

The Chief Minister Study Centers are being opened in schools for additional study support to the students, Chouhan said. He announced that soon there will be recruitment of 1.14 lakh government posts in the state. The government will also provide training facilities for it, he added.

With inputs from ANI