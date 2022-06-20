Madhya Pradesh’s BMHRC to start MBBS course from next year, says Mandaviya

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has announced undergraduate medical courses (MBBS) will start from next year in Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), a facility developed for victims of the 1984 gas tragedy. According to Mandviya, MBBS seats have more than doubled to one lakh nationwide.

“Various issues related to BMHRC were discussed and analysed. The medical facility is not able to give its proper output for the past some time. We have decided to start an MBBS course there (BMHRC) from next year,” Mandviya said.

He further added that the post-graduate medical courses will be expanded and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will ensure availability of the faculty through transfer from other parts of the country.

“MBBS seats in the country have doubled to one lakh to ensure availability of more doctors in the country. This will also ensure availability of specialist doctors and subsequently sort out the problem of faculty shortage in medical colleges,” he said.

Mandviya said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has launched Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission with an estimated cost of Rs 64,000 crore.

With inputs from PTI.

